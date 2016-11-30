On sale now: The new Classic Rock features the Ultimate Review of the Year

The new issue of Classic Rock celebrates the Year in Rock: The best albums, the best tracks, and interviews with some of the artists who made them. We look at the best of what the rock world gave us – and those we lost – over the past 12 months. Including…

Features

Albums Of The Year

2016 delivered the usual avalanche of great, good, average and ones to forget. Here we look at the best 50.

Van Morrison

The Belfast Cowboy on songwriting, the price of fame and his unjust reputation as a grouch.

Iggy Pop

This year he released his biggest-selling album and got his first ever UK Top Five hit. At last, Iggy’s a star.

David Bowie

His death shocked the world. David Sinclair remembers some personal cherished moments of Bowie’s chameleon career and puts the spotlight on his classic rock credentials.

Metallica

Even for world’s the biggest metal band in the world, a new album gets its (un?)fair share of flak. James Hetfield talks “fans full of nail-bombs” and “dangerous” social media.

AC/DC

With Angus Young the last man standing, it’s stick, twist or bust time for rock’s Aussie rulers. Which will it be?

Augustines

Farewell and thank you. Downed by money problems, their plight highlights a worrying time for many bands.

Songs Of 2016

If working your way through our best albums of 2016 seems a tall order, check out the best tracks of the year first.

Rick Parfitt

Has he rocked all over the world with Status Quo for the last time? Find out in our exclusive interview.

Photos Of The Year

Every picture tells a story – and some better than others.

Motörhead

Guitarist Phil Campbell talks about learning to live without his “good mate” and the band he’d joined back in 1984.

Gone, but not forgotten

Those who sadly left us during the past 12 months.

The Classic Rock Roll Of Honour

All the way from Tokyo we bring you all the highlights, performers, award winners, photos and much more. It was one helluva night.

What’s on your free CD

The Best Of 2016

The very best in new rock’n’roll, from bangers by established acts to killer new faces, including Airbourne, Tax The Heat, Augustines, Blackberry Smoke, Opeth, Ghost and many more.

Regulars

The Dirt

Phil Collins opens door to Genesis reunion. Kate Bush: “I was terrified” of 2014 comeback shows. Say goodbye to Leonard Cohen, Leon Russell…Welcome back Pixies, Sharks and Kings Of Leon… Say hello to The Sore Losers and Stone Broken…

Raw Power

Going for gold with Monitor Audio’s Airstream S150 Bluetooth speaker.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Europe

How a borrowed synth and a flash of inspiration took the Swedes to No.1 in 25 countries. Yes, it’s The Final Countdown.

Q&A: Billy Gould

“Pissing people off was fun,” says Faith No More’s bassist. He also talks about digging prog before he discovered punk, and how FNM is “a dysfunctional family”.

Reviews

New albums from The Rolling Stones, Saxon, David Bowie, Testament, Queen, XTC, Kate Bush, Graham Bonnet Band, Sick Of It All, Neal Morse Band, Electric Six… Reissues from Soundgarden, Hawkwind, Rick Wakeman, Mother Love Bone, The Who, Stevie Nicks, Big Brother & The Holding Company… DVDs, films and books on Iggy Pop, Heart, Slim Jim Phantom, Lou Reed, the Rolling Stones… Live reviews of Bad Company, Steel Panther, Buckcherry, Van Morrison, Jeff Beck, Little Steven…

Buyer’s Guide: Elvis Presley

How not to get all shook up when you go shopping for albums by the undisputed King Of Rock’N’Roll.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from British Lion, Black Stone Cherry, The Wildhearts, Vega and Kasim Sulton. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load: Slim Jim Phantom

The man also known as James McDonnell on life with the Stray Cats, life with Britt Ekland, Lemmy and climbing Everest.

