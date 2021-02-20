Todd Rundgren to release vinyl live version of A Wizard, A True Star!

Todd Rundgren is to release a live recording of his 1973 classic album A Wizard, True Star!. The new version will be released on rainbow swirl coloured vinyl through Cleopatra Records on March 5.

The new live version A Wizard, A True Star... Live! was recorded 2009 in Akron Ohio. The special concert was orriginally released on crystal clear DVD and CD last year and now has been pressed on deluxe rainbow swirl vinyl (which you can see below) and comes in a gorgeous gatefold jacket featuring images from Todd Rundgren’s truly epic multi-media concert event - a front-to-back recreation of A Wizard, A True Star!.

Released in 1973, A Wizard, A True Star! was Rundgren's fourth solo album. Produced, engineered, and almost entirely performed by Rundgren, he envisioned the record as a hallucinogenic-inspired "flight plan" with all the tracks segueing seamlessly into each other.

The album, which mixes prog, psychedelia, bubblegum pop, show tunes and soul music, highlighted a move towards proggier music from Rundgren who was growing increasingly influenced by the likes of Zappa, Yes and the prog fusion of Mahavishnu Orchestra. He would form his progressive rock side project Utopia the same year.

Get A Wizard, A True Star... Live!.

(Image credit: Cleopatra Records)

Todd Rundgren: A Wizard, A True Star... Live!

LP1 SIDE A

1. International Feel

2. Never Never Land

3. Tic Tic Tic It Wears Off

4. You Need Your Head

5. Rock and Roll Pussy

6. Dogfight Giggle

7. You Don't Have To Camp Around

8. Flamingo

LP1 SIDE B

1. Zen Archer

2. Just Another Onionhead-Da Da Dali

3. Sometimes I Don't Know What To Feel

4. Does Anybody Love You

LP2 SIDE A

1. Medley: I'm So Proud/Ooo Baby Baby/La La Means I Love You/Cool Jerk

2. Hungry for Love

3. I Don't Want to Tie You Down

LP2 SIDE B

1. Is It My Name

2. When the Shit Hits the Fan/Sunset Blvd

3. Le Feel Internacionale

4. Just One Victory

CD

1. International Feel

2. Never Never Land

3. Tic Tic Tic It Wears Off

4. You Need Your Head

5. Rock And Roll Pussy

6. Dogfight Giggle

7. You Don't Have To Camp Around

8. Flamingo

9. Zen Archer

10. Just Another Onionhead - Da Da Dali

11. Sometimes I Don't Know What To Feel

12. Does Anybody Love You?

13. Medley: I'm So Proud, Ooh Baby Baby

14. Medley: La La Means I Love You, Cool Jerk

15. Hungry For Love

16. I Don't Want To Tie You Down

17. Is It My Name?

18. When The Shit Hits The Fan - Sunset Blvd

19. Le Feel Internacionale

20. Just One Victory