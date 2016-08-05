Trending

Todd Rundgren premieres Black Maria live video

Exclusive: Watch premiere of guitarist and singer Todd Rundgren's Black Maria performance, lifted from his forthcoming CD/DVD Ridgefield package

Todd Rundgren
(Image: © Stevo Rood)

Todd Rundgren has shared a live video of him performing Black Maria.

The track is lifted from his forthcoming CD/DVD and Blu-ray release An Evening With Todd Rundgren – Live At The Ridgefield. The package is due out on August 26.

The artwork and tracklist can be viewed below.

The package can currently be pre-ordered on CD/DVD and vinyl via Cleopatra Records.

Todd Rundgren An Evening With Todd Rundfren – Live At The Ridgefield tracklist

DVD

  1. Intro / I Saw The Light
  2. Love Of The Common Man
  3. Open My Eyes
  4. Remarks
  5. Sometimes I Don’t Know What To Feel
  6. Black And White
  7. Love Science
  8. Buffalo Grass
  9. Determination
  10. Lost Horizon
  11. Bang The Drum All Day
  12. Soothe
  13. Kiddie Boy
  14. Black Maria
  15. God Said
  16. Drive
  17. I’m So Proud
  18. Ooh Baby Baby
  19. I Want You
  20. Secret Society
  21. Love In Action
  22. Couldn’t I Just Tell You
  23. Can We Still Be Friends
  24. Hello It’s Me
  25. One World
  26. Credits

CD

  1. I Saw The Light
  2. Love Of The Common Man
  3. Open My Eyes
  4. Sometimes I Don’t Know What To Feel
  5. Black And White
  6. Buffalo Grass
  7. Determination
  8. Lost Horizon
  9. Bang The Drum All Day
  10. Kiddie Boy
  11. Black Maria
  12. Drive
  13. Secret Society
  14. Love In Action
  15. Couldn’t I Just Tell You
  16. Can We Still Be Friends
  17. Hello It’s Me
  18. One World
  19. Credits

