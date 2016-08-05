Todd Rundgren premieres Black Maria live video

Todd Rundgren has shared a live video of him performing Black Maria.

The track is lifted from his forthcoming CD/DVD and Blu-ray release An Evening With Todd Rundgren – Live At The Ridgefield. The package is due out on August 26.

The artwork and tracklist can be viewed below.

The package can currently be pre-ordered on CD/DVD and vinyl via Cleopatra Records.

Todd Rundgren An Evening With Todd Rundfren – Live At The Ridgefield tracklist

DVD

Intro / I Saw The Light Love Of The Common Man Open My Eyes Remarks Sometimes I Don’t Know What To Feel Black And White Love Science Buffalo Grass Determination Lost Horizon Bang The Drum All Day Soothe Kiddie Boy Black Maria God Said Drive I’m So Proud Ooh Baby Baby I Want You Secret Society Love In Action Couldn’t I Just Tell You Can We Still Be Friends Hello It’s Me One World Credits

CD

I Saw The Light Love Of The Common Man Open My Eyes Sometimes I Don’t Know What To Feel Black And White Buffalo Grass Determination Lost Horizon Bang The Drum All Day Kiddie Boy Black Maria Drive Secret Society Love In Action Couldn’t I Just Tell You Can We Still Be Friends Hello It’s Me One World Credits

