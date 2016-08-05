Todd Rundgren premieres Black Maria live video

Todd Rundgren has shared a live video of him performing Black Maria.
The track is lifted from his forthcoming CD/DVD and Blu-ray release An Evening With Todd Rundgren – Live At The Ridgefield. The package is due out on August 26.
The artwork and tracklist can be viewed below.
The package can currently be pre-ordered on CD/DVD and vinyl via Cleopatra Records.
Todd Rundgren An Evening With Todd Rundfren – Live At The Ridgefield tracklist
DVD
- Intro / I Saw The Light
- Love Of The Common Man
- Open My Eyes
- Remarks
- Sometimes I Don’t Know What To Feel
- Black And White
- Love Science
- Buffalo Grass
- Determination
- Lost Horizon
- Bang The Drum All Day
- Soothe
- Kiddie Boy
- Black Maria
- God Said
- Drive
- I’m So Proud
- Ooh Baby Baby
- I Want You
- Secret Society
- Love In Action
- Couldn’t I Just Tell You
- Can We Still Be Friends
- Hello It’s Me
- One World
- Credits
CD
- I Saw The Light
- Love Of The Common Man
- Open My Eyes
- Sometimes I Don’t Know What To Feel
- Black And White
- Buffalo Grass
- Determination
- Lost Horizon
- Bang The Drum All Day
- Kiddie Boy
- Black Maria
- Drive
- Secret Society
- Love In Action
- Couldn’t I Just Tell You
- Can We Still Be Friends
- Hello It’s Me
- One World
- Credits