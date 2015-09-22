Tim Bowness gathers friends for Cardiff show

Tim Bowness has confirmed a one-off show in Cardiff on October 3, with friends Theo Travis, David Rhodes and Peter Chilvers.

They’ll perform a varied set at the city’s Chapter venue, in association with Burning Shed.

Bowness tells Prog: “This is an exciting one-off that echoes some of the very early concerts Burning Shed put on, in which we’d combine groups of musicians who hadn’t worked together before.

“We’ll be playing new and and old Bowness/Chilvers songs, and at least one song from my InsideOut releases. David will be performing some of his solo work. Theo – fresh off duties with David Gilmour – will be embellishing the songs, as well as offering some of his intriguing loop pieces.”

He adds: “The idea is that we’ll all contribute to one another’s material. And, hopefully, there’ll be a few unrepeatable surprises.”

Tickets are on sale now.

Tim Bowness: Electric Teenage Dreamer