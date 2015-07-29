Tim Bowness in chart success

Tim Bowness’ third solo album Stupid Things That Mean The World has given him his highest-ever chart positions.

The follow-up to 2014’s Abandoned Dancehall Dreams was released earlier this month via InsideOut and reached number 10 in both the UK National Rock Albums chart and the National Vinyl Chart. It also made number 75 in the physical sales listing.

It features a core of Bowness and members of the No-Man live band – Stephen Bennett, Michael Bearpark and Andrew Booker – plus guest appearances from Anna Phoebe, Peter Hammill, Pat Mastelotto, Phil Manzanera, David Rhodes, Rhys Marsh and Bruce Soord, who also mixed the project.

Bowness recently said: “Stupid Things That Mean The World is a bolder and more dynamic extension of Abandoned Dancehall Dreams. It’s a logical step forward, with some surprises, I hope.

“It’s been really exciting working with my live band on most of the pieces and getting some special contributions. Bruce’s mixing and guitar parts have taken the material to a higher level.”

He previewed the album in May with a video for The Great Electric Teenage Dream, and has since shared a pair of tracks, Press Reset and Sing To Me.

Bowness – who’s featured in the current edition of Prog, on sale now – has added an addition show to his upcoming UK tour:

Aug 25: Bristol Louisiana, UK Aug 26: London Boston Music Room, UK Aug 29: Ino Rock Festival, Poland Sep 08: Manchester The Band On The Wall, UK

