Tim Bowness and Peter Hammill release new single It’s The World

Tim Bowness has released a lyric video for his new single It’s The World.

It’s the latest material taken from his upcoming album Flowers At The Scene, and features Peter Hammill, Steven Wilson, Jim Matheos and Colin Edwin.

Bowness says: “This is the outlier on Flowers At The Scene. I Go Deeper and Borderline are unique to themselves, but don’t feel out of character with other songs on Flowers At The Scene. It’s The World is definitely a track apart, though.

“It started with me writing a song using guitar and trumpet loops and ended with Brian Hulse fleshing out the chorus, Jim Matheos adding some metallic menace, and rhythm section Tom Atherton and Colin Edwin taking to the piece like twin Lemmys to whiskey.

“I could hear a Peter Hammill shaped hole in the chorus – as you do – so I asked him to add some backing vocals. In his Rikki Nadir guise, he also played some savage guitars on the chorus.”

Bowness adds: “Steven Wilson beefed up what was there with his usual mixing flair and added a haunting synth towards the end of the song.

“The lyric is an account of someone blaming everything external on what might be an internal problem. On some levels, it’s self-pity on a global scale but with the current state of the world it’s not exactly clearcut.

“Bob Hodds’ video very nicely captures the paranoia in the lyrics.”

It was recently announced that Bowness would play at this summer’s Night Of The Prog on July 20 – and he’s now revealed several other shows which will take place prior to the festival performance.

Find further details below.

Tim Bowness 2019 tour dates

May 31: Zoetermeer De Boerdij, Netherlands (co-headlining with Anneke Van Giersbergen)

Jun 02: Wroclaw Klub Firlej, Poland

Jun 03: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Jun 07: London Dingwalls, UK

Jul 20: Loreley Night Of The Prog, Germany

Tim Bowness: Flowers At The Scene

1. I Go Deeper

2. The Train That Pulled Away

3. Rainmark

4. Not Married Anymore

5. Flowers At The Scene

6. It’s The World

7. Borderline

8. Ghostlike

9. The War On Me

10. Killing To Survive

11. What Lies Here