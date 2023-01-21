Tim Bowness added as headline for Saturday at Prog For Peart

By Jerry Ewing
published

This year's Prog For Peart Festival takes place the weekend of July 7 and 8

Tim Bowness sitting on some steps in a warehouse
(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Tim Bowness has been announced as headliner for this year's Prog For Peart festival!

He joins fellow-headline act Cosmograf and a bill that also includes TrilogyDoris Brendel, Yuval Ron, Grace + Fire, Viriditias, Scottish prog rockers Long Earth, Abel Ganz, ZIO, Rain and more.

"This is going to be a very different Tim Bowness band," Bowness tells Prog. "We'll be playing material from No-Man and my Inside Out solo albums and I'm really excited to hear what John Jowitt, Matt Stevens, Andy Edwards and Rob Groucutt will do with the songs."

"I am absolutely 'over the moon' to have two artists as highly regarded as Tim Bowness and Robin's band Cosmograf agree to play at Prog For Peart," adds organiser Mark Cunningham. "The musicians involved in both bands are unquestionably top class and I can't thank them enough, all of them, for being so willing to participate and raising the profile of the fight against this terrible form of brain cancer."

Tis year's Prog For Peart takes place on the weekend of July 7 and 8 at The Northcourt in Abingdon, Oxfordshire. The charity prog weekender which raises money to help combat Glioblastoma Multiforme, the rare form of brain cancer that Rush drummer Neil Peart died from.

Entry is £100 for the full weekend with admittance from Thursday at 3pm – weekend camping tickets are also available for an additional £15. Day tickets for Friday or Saturday are £65. 

Get tickets.

