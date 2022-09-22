80s proggers Trilogy gear up for 40th anniversary live shows

By Jerry Ewing
Essex prog trio Trilogy officially reunite to celebrate the band's 40th anniversary

British 80s prog rock trio Trilogy have officially confirmed they will reform for a series of live dates in 2023 to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

The line-up of guitarist Paul Dennis, bassist Mark Bloxsidge and drummer Nik Szymanek, the same line-up who recorded 1983's Arctic Life tape, are currently booking live dates.

The Essex band, who were active between 1982 and 1985, have been working together following a resurgence of interest since they activated a Facebook page and YouTube channel. Last year they released a new lockdown video of their song Break!.

"After all these years, we finally got around to posting some of our old recordings online and the response has been amazing," says Bloxsidge. "We're really grateful for all the kind comments and are delighted by the enthusiastic response to our music. We've heard from so many people who came to our gigs back in the 1980s, but we're also making new fans who never had the chance to see us play live. Now we're back - by public demand!

"It's great to be making music together again and we can't wait to let everyone hear the result. If all goes well we'll be returning to the studio next year to make a brand new album, too."

Trilogy were regulars at East London's Ruskin Arms pub and headlined the Marquee following recording a session for the BBC's Friday Rock Show. They were part of the Brave New World tour with Pallas and Solstice and also supported Pallas on their The Sentinel tour. The band also had the track Hidden Mysteries included on the EMI compilation album Fire In Harmony.

