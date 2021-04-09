Tigercub announce UK tour, share new single Blue Mist In My Head

Brighton alt. noise-pop trio Tigercub have shared the third single from their upcoming As Blue As Indigo album, and announced a winter headline tour of the UK.

Blue Mist In My Head follows on from previous Tigercub singles Beauty and Beat On My Heart (Like A Bass Drum) as another taster for the group’s second album, which is scheduled for a June 18 release on Blame Recordings.

Frontman Jamie Stephen Hall says of the song, “Lyrically Blue Mist In My Head is about coping with depression whilst feeling alienated and disconnected from others. That sense of feeling like I'm on auto-pilot going through the motions of life - I'm not really there, I'm not in the room, I've disappeared completely.”

Tigercub will embark on a UK headline tour in November/December.

Nov 27 Brighton, CHALK

Nov 28 Guildford, The Boiler Room

Nov 29 Tunbridge Wells, The Forum

Dec 01 Norwich, The Waterfront

Dec 02 Leeds, Brudenell

Dec 03 Sheffield, The Leadmill

Dec 04 Glasgow, King Tut's Wah Wah Hut

Dec 05 Newcastle, The Think Tank

Dec 06 Birmingham, Dead Wax

Dec 07 Nottingham, Bodega Social Club

Dec 08 Manchester, The Deaf Institute

Dec 10 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

Dec 11 Southampton, The Joiners

Dec 12 Exeter, The Cavern

Dec 14 London, Lafayette

Tickets for the dates will go on sale on April 16 at 9am.