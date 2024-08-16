Tiger Moth Tales preview brand new single Return To Chigwick

Tiger Moth Tales will celebrate the tenth anniversary of their debut album Cocoon with a brand new reissue of the album through White Knight Records on September 6.

Originally released in 2014, Cocoon introduced Jones to the prog world. Previously he'd performed as part of pop dup 2 To Go, appearing on TV talent shows such as The X Factor, and had won the junior final of the BBC's Song For Christmas in 1988.

Tiger Moth Tales came into being in 2013 when he began writing what would be a concept album about the loss of childhood; Cocoon. Jones has since released a further seven Tiger Moth Tales studio albums and also become a member of prog legends Camel and modern-day supergroup Cyan as well as having performed with It Bites

"Come November, it will be 10 years since the Tiger Moth Tales debut album Cocoon came out," says Jones. "It has been an incredible time for me, with so many amazing experiences and opportunities. When I started making Cocoon back in 2013, I never imagined it would have turned out like this."

Cocoon will be reissued as a CD and double coloured vinyl, and contains an extra new track Return To Chigwick, an autobiographical song, in which Pete Jones celebrates and thanks his fans for a decade of Tiger Moth Tales. You can watch a video of him discussing and previewing the new song below.

"The new track takes a look back at all the wonderful things I've been privileged to be part of," Jones continues. "Working with Camel, It Bites FD, Magenta and more, as well as a string of albums. The song is also saying thank you to the Mothingtons, who have supported me and enjoyed Tiger Moth Tales for ten years. So many people tell me how much they still enjoy Cocoon, which is wonderful. I want to acknowledge them and thank them in the song.

An additional CD/DVD of previously unreleased material, Inside The Cocoon, will also be released containing anaudio documentary, produced by Jones and includes behind-the-scenes audio from Cocoon's creation, and previously unreleased live tracks.

The DVD contains a live Tiger Moth Tales acoustic set, recorded at the Boerderij in 2024. Tiger Mith Tales will also perform the whole album at Trading Boundaries on November 16.

"I'm also really looking forward to playing the album live in it's entirety for the first time, at a special gig at the Trading Boundaries in Sussex. We hope it will be an evening of celebration and that people will continue to discover and enjoy Cocoon."

