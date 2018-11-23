Thy Art Is Murder unleash ferocious new track Death Perception

Thy Art Is Murder have shared a stream of their new track Death Perception.

The Australian outfit teased the song earlier this week in a short Instagram video with the caption, "Bring forth the lamb of the sacrifice."

Now the single has been released on digital platforms and also on yellow and green 7-inch vinyl from Nuclear Blast’s online store.

Both are limited to just 250 copies and are backed with No Absolution.

The band’s last album was 2017’s Dear Desolation which was released last year and featured returning vocalist CJ McMahon who initially quit the band in 2015.

Thy Art Is Murder will return to the UK and Europe for a run of shows which will take place throughout January and February.

They’ll also play the Download Australia festivals in Sydney and Melbourne in March and will take to the stage at Wacken Open Air in August 2019.

Thy Art Is Murder 2019 tour dates

Jan 25: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Jan 26: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Jan 27: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Jan 29: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Jan 30: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Jan 31: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Feb 01: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Feb 02: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Feb 04: Paris Olympia, France

Feb 05: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Feb 06: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Feb 08: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Feb 09: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Feb 11: Stuttgart Schleierhalle, Germany

Feb 12: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Feb 13: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Feb 15: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 16: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 17: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Feb 18: Prague Forum marlin, Czech Republic

Mar 09: Sydney Download Festival, Australia

Mar 11: Melbourne Download Festival, Australia

Aug 03: Wacken Open Air, Germany