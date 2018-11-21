Thy Art Is Murder tease brand new track

Thy Art Is Murder have shared a short clip of a brand new track.

The video appeared across the band's social media channels, with the Australian outfit saying that the song will be released this Friday as a 7-inch single. Check out the clip below.

A caption on the release reads: "Bring forth the lamb of the sacrifice."

It’ll be the band’s first material since their 2017 album Dear Desolation which launched last year and featured returning vocalist CJ McMahon who initially quit the band in 2015.

Following the launch, the band will return to the UK and Europe for a run of shows which will take place throughout January and February.

Thy Art Is Murder have also been confirmed to play the Download Australia festivals in Sydney and Melbourne in March and will take to the stage at Wacken Open Air in August 2019.

Find a full list of the band’s tour dates below.

Thy Art Is Murder 2019 tour dates

Jan 25: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Jan 26: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Jan 27: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Jan 29: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Jan 30: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Jan 31: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Feb 01: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Feb 02: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Feb 04: Paris Olympia, France

Feb 05: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Feb 06: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Feb 08: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Feb 09: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Feb 11: Stuttgart Schleierhalle, Germany

Feb 12: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Feb 13: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Feb 15: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 16: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 17: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Feb 18: Prague Forum marlin, Czech Republic

Mar 09: Sydney Download Festival, Australia

Mar 11: Melbourne Download Festival, Australia

Aug 03: Wacken Open Air, Germany