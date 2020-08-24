Threshold conform they're working on new album

British prog metallers Threshold have confirmed they've started work on a follow-up to their 2017 double album Legends Of The Shires. Like most bands, Threshold's plans have been heavily disrupted during 2020 with tours to Europe and Australia cancelled due to coronavirus.

"It’s a good feeling to have something positive to say about music again," says guitarist Karl Groom. "We've been writing for a new Threshold album for a while now and are starting to exchange demos. Following Legends Of The Shires is quite a thing, but we've always aimed to take a step forward each album and I'm very excited by what we have so far!"

Threshold's new album is expected to be released in 2021.