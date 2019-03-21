Panic Room set up live special at St Helens Citadel for June

Panic Room will play The Citadel in St. Helens on June 14, a show which will be the only chance fans will get to see the band play live this year.

"Fireflies will be a very special one-off show at The Citadel in June, which will be a weird and wonderful combo of both Panic Room & Luna Rossa music," Anne-Marie Helder tells Prog. "It looks likely that this will be the only chance people have to see any of us Panics live on stage this year - we'll be busy writing & recording album number 6 for the rest of 2019, ready for release & touring in 2020."

Musicians from both bands, including Helder, Johnathan Edwards, drummer Gavin Griffiths and harpist Sarah Dean, as well as special guests, will be working together on stage. This special collaboration was the brain-child of Helder herself, as a direct response to the sad news that the Citadel would be closing its doors this Summer:

"The Citadel has been home to some of our most amazing and unforgettable gigs over the years", Anne-Marie says, "and that's all down to the brilliant venue, its awesome staff, and of course the fantastic crowds there! When I heard the news, I just couldn't imagine not playing on that stage again. So we had to think of a way to make this happen, before it was too late!"

"With Panic Room being at the start of writing a new album, and Luna Rossa just having released our 3rd (Atropa), it just made perfect sense to bring the two bands together and have one big celebration... to thank the Citadel for all of the good times!"

Tickets for the show are priced at £18 and will be available from the venue website.