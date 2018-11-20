Threatin t-shirt appears on eBay to raise cash for charity

Jered Threatin became the talk of the rock and metal world earlier this month after his disastrous UK tour.

Band members quit amid accusations that Threatin had faked an online fanbase, had duped venues with false ticket sales and, as a result, the guitarist played to empty venues.

Threatin, aka Jered Eames, then claimed last week that the joke was on us and that the whole thing had been an elaborate hoax. Was it? Who knows.

But a couple of music fans actually went to the show in Manchester before the situation surrounding the tour became more widely known.

Mel and Tim from the group Aonia turned up, with Mel reporting that she felt bad for the band for playing to a tiny crowd and bought a t-shirt.

Now, Mel has put the t-shirt on eBay, with the money raised going towards The Sophie Lancaster Foundation.

Mel says: “Other than one member of the support bands, we were the only people who watched Threatin's set.

“At the time, the internet hadn't lost its collective mind over the story. I felt bad for them coming so far to play to so few people, so I bought a t-shirt.

“Having received tweets and comments offering to buy it, I have decided to sell the t-shirt and donate the money to the Sophie Lancaster Foundation.”

Mel adds: “The whole thing is just bizarre and fascinating at the same time... and now you can own a part of it while giving something back.”

The eBay auction ends on Wednesday evening UK time, and at the time of writing, there have been 33 bids for the t-shirt, with the winning price currently sitting at £132.