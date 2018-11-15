Jered Threatin: I turned an empty room into an international headline

Jered Threatin has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week.

His UK tour turned into a chaotic mess after it was claimed he faked a Facebook fan base to entice venues to book him and his band. The result? No one showed up to his shows – much to the anger of the venues who had expected hundreds of fans to show up.

As a result, his band members quit and the mud-slinging started, with Threatin also facing accusations of editing videos to increase the size of the crowds and other dubious online activities.

The websites associated with Threatin , his manager , booking agent , press agent and record label were all registered at the same domain registrar between June 2016 and March of this year, while the two news sites carrying favourable reviews – Top Rock Press and New York Music Review – were registered within three days of each other in November 2016.

After this week’s furore, he promised to release a statement. But while some expected an apology of some sorts, Jered turned the whole situation on its head by insisting the whole thing has been an elaborate set up – and the 'joke' is actually on us.

He tweeted: “What is Fake News? I turned an empty room into an international headline. If you are reading this, you are part of the illusion.”

Is that true? Not according to his brother.

Metal Sucks report that Jered’s real surname is Eames, with his sibling Scott telling the website: “It is my opinion that with the same amount of effort and money, of which I’m sure he’s borrowed a lot, there’s no doubt in my mind, with his talent, he could have done something in a legitimate and respectable manner.

“Instead, he’s gone the route of manipulation and deceit.

“While he may try to spin all this as an elaborate hoax of sorts, I can assure you, knowing my brother, that this indeed was a failed attempt at entering the music industry.”

If this entire fiasco has one bright side, it comes in the shape of Mel from mythic metal band Aonia, who attended the Threatin show in Manchester. She felt sorry for the band and purchased a Threatin t-shirt, which is now being auctioned to raise money for the Sophie Lancaster Foundation.

"They actually put on quite a good show and I really enjoyed them," says Mel. "At the end, I approached their tour manager to buy a t-shirt because I felt bad that they'd come all the way from LA to play to an (almost) empty room, and also I felt guilty that we hadn't paid to get in. (We put a few purchases over the bar though!) They had a shedload of merch. Like, at least two suitcases full. I asked if they took card and she said no, but that I could have the T-shirt and PayPal her $20, which I did when I got home."

You can bid on the Threatin t-shirt at eBay.

Earlier this week, Classic Rock delved into the most talked-about tour of the year and spoke with drummer Dane Davis who gave his side of the story after walking away from the band.