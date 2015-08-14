Thom Yorke writes Broadway soundtrack

Radiohead mainman Thom Yorke has composed a soundtrack for the upcoming Broadway version of Harold Pinter’s Old Times.

Earlier this year, Yorke wrote an 18-hour soundtrack for an Australian exhibition and has been busy at work on his band’s ninth album.

Along the way, the singer managed to find time to work with director Douglas Hodge on an updated score for the 1971 Pinter play.

Yorke says: “It’s been a pleasure working with Doug on my first stage production. I’ve enjoyed exploring through music the script’s themes of love and memory as well as Pinter’s rhythms, twists and turns.”

Hodge adds: “The music Thom has written for Old Times gives an immediacy and a ‘now-ness’ to the show. The play itself is about memory and love – Thom’s music works backwards and forwards and plays with time and repetition in the same way Pinter does.

“In true Thom Yorke style, the music is epic, heartbreaking, irresistible and complex. I’m hopeful this collaboration will result in a new kind of theatre-goer coming to our show.”

A production of the Roundabout Theatre Company, Old Times will star Clive Owen, Eve Best and Kelly Reilly and is set to run at New York City’s American Airlines Theatre from October 6 to November 29.

Yorke and Radiohead were recently named as favourites to have written the theme song for upcoming James Bond movie Spectre, a tune which director Sam Mendes says has been completed without revealing any further details.