Radiohead are surprise Bond theme favourites

Radiohead have become sudden bookies’ favourites to write the theme song for upcoming James Bond movie Spectre.

Betting has been suspended after an unidentified fan tried to put £15,000 on Thom Yorke and co creating the title track for the film, set for release later this year. The odds were 10⁄ 1 before the books were closed.

A spokesman for bookies William Hill tells the Guardian: “There seem to be all kinds of rumours and the plot has had more twists and turns than a classic Bond tale.

“The first gamble of the day was Ellie Goulding and punters were backing her as if she already had the gig. Just as we were thinking of pulling the plug, we had a load of bets for Radiohead.

“But surely nobody risks £15,000 on a hunch.”

Spectre director Sam Mendes last week reported the song had been completed, but wouldn’t reveal its creators. “It’s fantastic and I’m very excited about it,” he reported. “You won’t have to wait long.”

Radiohead are continuing work on their ninth album, which has been underway since late last year.