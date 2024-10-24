Thom Yorke kicked off his Everything tour last night at the Wolfbrook Arena in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The Radiohead frontman's setlist was plucked from all corners of his musical career, but was aimed squarely at the Yorke aficionado rather than the fans of the band's most commercial era, with just one of 10 Radiohead songs – the closing acoustic version of Karma Police – taken from their first three albums. Full setlist below.

Elsewhere, the set featured one track, Bodies Laughing, from The Smile's recently released album Cutouts, a cover of UNKLE's Rabbit In Your Headlights (which Yorke originally guested on in 1998), one Atoms For Peace track, and a sprinkling of solo songs.

Yorke, who performed unaccompanied, switching between acoustic and electric guitars, bass and various synthesisers, also played one new song. Back In The Game was introduced as being co-written by Mark Pritchard, the electronic pioneer Yorke worked with on the 2016 single Beautiful People. The pair have reportedly collaborated on an album's worth of material.

Look out for a full review of the show in an upcoming issue of Prog magazine.

Earlier this week, in a conversation with Double J, Yorke was asked what he thinks about Radiohead fans taking to social media to discuss the band's future. In response, he stated: "I am not aware of it and don’t really give a flying fuck.”

Yorke is also reworking Radiohead's 2003 album Hail To The Thief for a stage adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Everything tour of the Pacific Rim continues tomorrow this weekend (October 24 and 25) with two shows at the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand, followed by dates in Australia, Singapore and Japan. No other dates have been confirmed.

Full schedule below.

Thom Yorke / Mark Pritchard - Back In The Game (Live Debut) - YouTube Watch On

Thom Yorke: Wolfbrook Arena setlist

Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

I Might Be Wrong

A Brain In A Bottle

Packt Like Sardines In A Crushd Tin Box

Suspirium

Bloom

Nose Grows Some

How to Disappear Completely

Black Swan

Back In The Game

Rabbit In Your Headlights

Volk

Daydreaming

Not The News

Present Tense

Everything In Its Right Place

Dawn Chorus

Hearing Damage

Default

Bodysnatchers

Encore

Bodies Laughing

Cymbal Rush

Atoms For Peace

Encore 2

Karma Police

Thom Yorke: Everything Tour 2025

Oct 25: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand

Oct 29: Melbourne Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Australia

Oct 30: Melbourne Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Australia

Nov 01: Sydney Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Australia

Nov 02: Sydney Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Australia

Nov 05: The Star Theatre, Singapore

Nov 12: Osaka Grand Cube, Japan

Nov 13: Osaka Grand Cube, Japan

Nov 15: Tokyo Tachikawa Stage Garden, Japan

Nov 16: Tokyo Line Cube Shibuya, Japan

Nov 18: Fukuoka Sunplace, Japan

Nov 19: Hiroshima Hiroshima Bunka Gakuen HBG Hall, Japan

Nov 21: Nagoya Century Hall, Japan

Nov 23: Tokyo Tokyo Garden Theatre, Japan

Nov 24: Tokyo Tokyo Garden Theatre, Japan

Nov 26: Kyoto ROHM Theatre, Japan

Tickets are on sale now.