Thom Yorke kicked off his Everything tour last night at the Wolfbrook Arena in Christchurch, New Zealand.
The Radiohead frontman's setlist was plucked from all corners of his musical career, but was aimed squarely at the Yorke aficionado rather than the fans of the band's most commercial era, with just one of 10 Radiohead songs – the closing acoustic version of Karma Police – taken from their first three albums. Full setlist below.
Elsewhere, the set featured one track, Bodies Laughing, from The Smile's recently released album Cutouts, a cover of UNKLE's Rabbit In Your Headlights (which Yorke originally guested on in 1998), one Atoms For Peace track, and a sprinkling of solo songs.
Yorke, who performed unaccompanied, switching between acoustic and electric guitars, bass and various synthesisers, also played one new song. Back In The Game was introduced as being co-written by Mark Pritchard, the electronic pioneer Yorke worked with on the 2016 single Beautiful People. The pair have reportedly collaborated on an album's worth of material.
Look out for a full review of the show in an upcoming issue of Prog magazine.
Earlier this week, in a conversation with Double J, Yorke was asked what he thinks about Radiohead fans taking to social media to discuss the band's future. In response, he stated: "I am not aware of it and don’t really give a flying fuck.”
Yorke is also reworking Radiohead's 2003 album Hail To The Thief for a stage adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet.
The Everything tour of the Pacific Rim continues tomorrow this weekend (October 24 and 25) with two shows at the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand, followed by dates in Australia, Singapore and Japan. No other dates have been confirmed.
Full schedule below.
Thom Yorke: Wolfbrook Arena setlist
Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
I Might Be Wrong
A Brain In A Bottle
Packt Like Sardines In A Crushd Tin Box
Suspirium
Bloom
Nose Grows Some
How to Disappear Completely
Black Swan
Back In The Game
Rabbit In Your Headlights
Volk
Daydreaming
Not The News
Present Tense
Everything In Its Right Place
Dawn Chorus
Hearing Damage
Default
Bodysnatchers
Encore
Bodies Laughing
Cymbal Rush
Atoms For Peace
Encore 2
Karma Police
Thom Yorke: Everything Tour 2025
Oct 25: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand
Oct 29: Melbourne Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Australia
Oct 30: Melbourne Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Australia
Nov 01: Sydney Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Australia
Nov 02: Sydney Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Australia
Nov 05: The Star Theatre, Singapore
Nov 12: Osaka Grand Cube, Japan
Nov 13: Osaka Grand Cube, Japan
Nov 15: Tokyo Tachikawa Stage Garden, Japan
Nov 16: Tokyo Line Cube Shibuya, Japan
Nov 18: Fukuoka Sunplace, Japan
Nov 19: Hiroshima Hiroshima Bunka Gakuen HBG Hall, Japan
Nov 21: Nagoya Century Hall, Japan
Nov 23: Tokyo Tokyo Garden Theatre, Japan
Nov 24: Tokyo Tokyo Garden Theatre, Japan
Nov 26: Kyoto ROHM Theatre, Japan