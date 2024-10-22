Thom Yorke says he "doesn't give a flying f***" if fans want Radiohead to reunite

Thom Yorke says he doesn't "give a flying fuck" about fans wanting Radiohead to reunite.

During a recent conversation with Double J , the frontman - who is set to embark on a solo tour this week - was asked on what he thinks about Radiohead fans discussing their future. In response, he states: "I am not aware of it and don’t really give a flying fuck.”

Elaborating on his stance, he states how the band is no longer of major interest to him at this point in time, and that his success has earned him the right to work on whatever project he pleases.

"No offence to anyone and err, thanks for caring", he says. "But I think we’ve earned the right to do what makes sense to us without having to explain ourselves or be answerable to anyone else’s historical idea of what we should be doing."

Speaking of his work as part of art rock band The Smile, Yorke continues, "I don't think we feel the need to live up to anything. That feels like a non-problem.

"We are in this privileged position where we are still able to make music because of Radiohead, so no complaints."

Last month however, when speaking with Hay Festival Querétaro, Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood revealed that the band had actually been practicing together recently.

“We did some rehearsals about two months ago in London, just to play the old songs. And it was really fun, had a really good time.”

When questioned about what it was like to reunite with his Radiohead bandmates, and whether their own creative ventures changed the way they approached playing together, Yorke gives a cryptic response, answering: "Yeeessss. I don't think I have anything to add to that".

Yorke's solo tour will kick off on October 23 with a show in Christchurch, New Zealand, before continuing on through to Australia and Japan, and wrapping up on November 26.

View tour dates below:

Oct 23: Christchurch Wolfbrook Arena, New Zealand

Oct 25: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand

Oct 29: Melbourne Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Australia

Oct 30: Melbourne Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Australia

Nov 01: Sydney Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Australia

Nov 02: Sydney Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Australia

Nov 05: Singapore The Star Theatre

Nov 12: Osaka Grand Cube, Japan

Nov 13: Osaka Grand Cube, Japan

Nov 18: Fukuoka Sunplace, Japan

Nov 19: Hiroshima Hiroshima Bunka Gakuen HBG Hall, Japan

Nov 21: Nagoya Century Hall, Japan

Nov 23: Tokyo Tokyo Garden Theatre, Japan

Nov 24: Tokyo Tokyo Garden Theatre, Japan

Nov 26: Kyoto ROHM Theatre, Japan