This Year’s Ghost release December Sun video

This Year’s Ghost have premiered the video for their track December Sun exclusively with TeamRock.

The song originally appeared on their 2015 EP Yesterday Becomes Tomorrow Today.

Vocalist and guitarist Paul McKenzie tells TeamRock: “December Sun was written during a time where I was making sense of losing some close friends of mine. There’s a few direct lines attributed to particular people.

“For example, ‘It’s the luck of the draw and I’m just glad your number was a safe bet’ is delivered as if speaking to my friend Louise that passed – a recognition that life is always on a knife edge and we are sometimes blissfully unaware.”

The track features a cameo from Stitch D from The Defiled and McKenzie adds: “A lot of the record was a healing process for me. Stitch D came about as a guest simply because we have been good friends for quite a few years having met in a north London tattoo studio.

“The video was written and shot like that to give a feeling of disconnection to the viewer, an insight into the mind set of the lyrics.”

The London-based band have a handful of UK shows lined up over the coming weeks.

This Year’s Ghost 2016 UK tour

Apr 22: London Fox And Firkin

Apr 28: Swansea The Lemon Factory (with Dead Dollar Days)

Apr 29: Basingstoke Sanctuary Live (with Dead Dollar Days)

Apr 30: Workington Lounge 41 (with Dead Dollar Days)

May 01: Edinburgh Opium (with Dead Dollar Days)