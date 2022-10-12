This Winter Machine headline Highway To Hull progfest

Stuckfish, The Tirith, Grace + Fire and The Room all feature on prog one-dayer

This Winter Machine
UK melodic proggers This Winter Machine will headline a prog one-dayer the band have organised, Highway To Hull, which takes place at O'Riley's venue in Hull on Saturday October 22.

Joining This Winter Machine on the Highway To Hull bill are Stuckfish, The Tirith, Grace + Fire and The Room, and tickets for the day cost just £14 (plus booking fee).

'We worked hard to select a good balance of established and up and coming bands," explains This Winter Machine forntman Al Winter. "We picked bands that are our own personal favourites. Prog, and live music in general, is still struggling after Covid. We're seeing events cancel fairly regularly. This is why we're bringing a multi band line up to this excellent venue in Hull, to provide maximum value and give the live audience a great night of top quality music. We're honoured to be sharing a stage with these bands, and as fans we can't wait to see them perform."

Stuckfish released their most recent album, Days Of Innocence, in April, while The Tirith will release their third album, Return Of The Lydia, on October 21.

Get tickets.

Highway To Hull

