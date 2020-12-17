This all-star heavy metal activity book is the ultimate last-minute Xmas gift

Hands up if you’ve still not started your Christmas shopping. Yeah, us too. It’s not like we haven't had weeks to sort out this stuff out but, well, we've not been able to drag ourselves away from the sight of Jon Bon Jovi absolutely slaughtering The Pogues’ Fairytale Of New York.

But we might have a solution to help with all that last minute Xmas shopping stress. The brand new issue of Metal Hammer comes with a bumper - that’s right, bumper - 36-page heavy metal activity book that will make the perfect present for the metal fan in your life.

Let’s face it, what would Christmas be without some fun games, quizzes and challenges to stop your brain turning into mushy pudding? We've created some of the most fearsome, testing and plain ridiculous actives for metal fans of all ages.

What’s in there? Well, how about this for starters…

And then there’s this…

And what about this?

A Satanic word search? We'll take it!

“Which nu metal legend are you?” We've got it covered…

Truly, we're spoiling you…

And there’s plenty more where they came from.

Childish? Yep. Fun? Fuck yeah! Heavy metal? Listen buddy, this is literally the most heavy metal thing you can do this Christmas.

And the best thing of all? It’s ABSOLUTELY FREE with the new issue of Metal Hammer, onsale now. As well as the activity book, the new issue also comes with an exclusive 2021 calendar, plus our epic round-up of the year, including full rundown of the 50 Best Albums Of 2020 and new interviews with the likes of Metallica, Deftones, Trivium, Puscifer, Evanescence, Hatebreed, Ice T, Bury Tomorrow, Code Orange and many more of the bands who defined your year.

