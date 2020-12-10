Metal Hammer’s big 2020 review is packed with bands, gifts and the albums of the year

The world stopped. Metal didn’t. The new issue of Metal Hammer is our big 2020 review of the year, featuring brand new and previously unpublished interviews with Metallica, Deftones, Trivium, Puscifer, Evanescence, Hatebreed, Ice T, Bury Tomorrow, Code Orange and many more of the bands who defined your year.

Plus, we reveal our 50 best albums of 2020. Who came out on top? Pick up the new issue to find out.

Oh, and because it’s Christmas, this issue comes with a ton of gifts – a 2021 calendar, a brand new heavy metal activity book and a CD featuring the best songs of 2020!

All that plus Alter Bridge, Hammerfall, Light The Torch, Hjelvik, Cirith Ungol, Midnight, Backxwash, Oceans Of Slumber, A.A. Williams, Shinedown and more.

Only in our new issue. Out now.