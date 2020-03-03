This giant 42% off Bose soundbar deal is what you need to enjoy epic TV sound

In the market for a new addition to your home cinema setup but don't have oodles of budget to spend? Or space to house loads of kit, for that matter? Then allow us to point you in the direction of Walmart's latest soundbar deal, focusing on the highly-rated and space-saving Bose SoundTouch 300.

This sleek and slim Alexa Voice Control-compatible soundbar usually costs $699, but right now at Walmart you can snap up the Bose SoundTouch 300 for just $399, saving you a very sizeable $300 off the standard asking price.

Bose is renowned for making a slew of TV and audio gear, including supreme noise-cancelling headphones and wireless headphones, and its Bluetooth SoundTouch 300 wireless streaming soundbar with NFC is a highly-rated addition to the Bose AV range. The soundbar is stacked with tech to give you incredible sound, whether you're watching a big budget action movie or catching up on Doctor Who.

Best of all for us music fans, you can use the Bose SoundTouch 300 to stream music from the likes of Spotify, Deezer and Amazon Music directly via the SoundTouch app. The app also offers you the chance to create shortcuts for specific albums, songs and bands, which is rad.

One thing to note before we go any further: this Bose soundbar is compatible with TVs that have HDMI ARC support, so check your TV's specs before buying this. Got it? Good, then let's take a closer look at Walmart's SoundTouch 300 deal...

Bose SoundTouch 300 Wireless Soundbar | ( $699), $399

Doesn't matter whether you're watching a big budget movie or bog-standard TV, Bose's feature-rich soundbar will make it sound way better and without much effort from you. Plus, via the Bose SoundTouch app you can beam music from your phone/tablet directly to the soundbar and throw a party in your living room.View Deal

This Bose soundbar is well built and compatible with other multi-room components. It offers a big, expansive and precise sound, all backed by the company's own PhaseGuide array technology, designed to separate channels of a soundtrack and push it out wider than the actual size of the soundbar itself. ADAPTiQ calibration helps the bar optimise sound for your living room or home cinema space, creating a more tailored audio approach.

The SoundTouch 300 also supports Alexa Voice Control, so you can control it (and other compatible connected tech) with your voice and give the remote a rest.

Once you have the soundbar itself, you could choose to accessorise with other Bose home cinema gear to build out your system. For example, the Bass Module 700 ($599.95) and Surround Speakers ($299.95) are designed to work in harmony with the SoundTouch 300 soundbar. Together it creates a compact yet compelling speaker package for your living room.

