"There's something of the spiky post-punk and electro-pop music of the early 1980s that captivated me as a teenager." Tim Bowness announces first album for new label Kscope

Tim Bowness, who ten days ago announced that he had signed a new deal with modern progressive label Kscope Records, has announced that he will release his first album for the new label, Powder Dry, on August 16.

The new album is a truly solo affair, with Bowness alone handling all the writing performing and production for the album, which has been mixed in both stereo and Surround Sound, by Wilson's longtime No-Man collaborator Steven Wilson.

The 16-track Powder Dry is preceded by a brand new single, Rock Hudson, which will feature in tomorrow's Tracks Of The Week feature on the Prog website.

"Like all of the album Powder Dry, the song resulted from an attempt to capture a fleeting feeling as accurately as I could," explains Bowness. "This time the mood was dark, and there's something of the spiky post-punk and electro-pop music of the early 1980s that captivated me as a teenager in the mix. Joy Division, The Cure, The The etc…"

"I’ve had the pleasure to work on most of Tim’s solo albums, and for me this is the best and most creative of them all, partly because this time it’s truly a 'solo' album, showcasing not only his unique vocals, but also his distinctive approach to production and performance," adds Wilson. "It’s totally Tim!"

Bowness has been out on the road of late with his Butterfly Mind band that features Matt Stevens (Fierce & The Dead), John Jowitt (IQ, Frost), Andy Edwards (IQ, Frost, Robert Plant) and Rob Groucutt (Rain).

The band have three upcoming shows at present. They will play two sets at Load Street Studio in Kidderminster on May 26 as well as appearing at this year's Eppy Fest at Smokey Joe's Diner in Cheltenham on July 27 and will also headline this year's Prog The Forest charity event at Camden's Fiddler's Elbow on December 1.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Powder Dry will be available as two coloured vinyl LP editions – pink and yellow – alongside a bonus CD edition with 5.1 surround sound DVD included. Standard black vinyl LP and standard CD editions will also be available. You can see Carl Glover's new artwork and the album tracklisting below.

Pre-order Powder Dry.

(Image credit: Kscope)

Tim Bowness: Powder Dry

1. Rock Hudson

2. Lost / Not Lost

3. When Summer Comes

4. Idiots At Large

5. A Stand-Up For The Dying

6. Old Crawler

7. Heartbreak Notes

8. Ghost Of A Kiss

9. Summer Turned

10. You Can Always Disappear

11. Powder Dry

12. Films Of Our Youth

13. This Way Now

14. I Was There

15. The Film Of Your Youth

16. Built To Last