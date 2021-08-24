Theo Travis guests on Henry Parker's upcoming album High Lammas

Young British psych-folk artist Henry Parker has announced that he will release his new album, High Lammas, through Cup And Ring Records on November 5.

The new album featured a guest appearance from Soft Machine's Theo Travis on flute, piano and Fender Rhodes. Also appearing are Louis Berthoud (drums), Robert McNicholas (electric bass), Brendan Bache (congas, percussion), Hugh Bradley (double bass) and Richard Curran (violin, cello).

"I think you guys would enjoy the Fairport Convention, Pentangle, Nick Drake influence that runs through my music," Parker tells Prog. And he's right. Despite Parker's early metal and hardcore musical roots, if you're also a fan of the likes of Trees or Ryley Walker then High Lammas might be up your street.

High Lammas is Parker's second full length album, following on from his 2019 debut Silent Spring. You can check out the artwork and tracklisting for High Lammas below.

(Image credit: Cup And Ring Records)

Henry Parker: Lammas Fair

1. Lammas Fair

2. Return To The Sky

3. Travelling For A Living

4. Fools Gold

5. Blackthorn

6. Death And The Lady

7. Nine Herbs Charm

8. Given Time

9. The Brisk Lad

10. Coming Of The Spring