Acid folk legends Trees celebrated in new box set

Acid folk band Trees are to be celebrated in a new box set celebrating the band's 50th anniversary, Trees (50th Anniversary Edition) released by Earth Records on November 15

The new four-disc set features both of the band's albums, 1970's The Garden Of Jane Delawney and 1971's On The Shore, both originally recorded for CBS Records as well two new discs of alternate mixes, early demos, BBC session tracks and 2018 live recordings in London, lost demos of Polly On The Shore and Streets Of Derry and an exclusive Trees tote bag and t-Shirt bundle designed by guitarist David Costa.

Trees also featured future Barclay James Harvest and Moody Blues touring keyboard player Bias Boshell and Trees themselves toured with Pink Foyd, Yes, Genesis, Procol Harum and Family. Singer Celia Humpris would later feature on Judy Dyble's 2009 album Talking With Strangers and Galley Beggar's 2017 album Heathen And Hymns.

Pre-order Trees (50th Anniversary Edition).