The Watch release video for Howl The Stars Down

Italian prog rockers The Watch have released a video for their brand new single Howl The Stars Down, which you can watch below.

The single was written by Nick Magnus and Richard Foster, and is taken from the quintet's upcoming album The Art Of Bleeding, which will be released through PickUp Records on September 24. You can view the artwork and tracklisting below.

"For the first time, The Watch has ventured into the world of the concept album," the band declare. "Five stories that revolve around the idea of cathartic violence. A musical theme developed in various ways to create different atmospheres. A disc to immerse yourself in and let yourself go."

The band decided to cover Howl The Stars Down following vocalist, keboardist and flautist Simone Rossetti and Nick Magnus performing together at a live concert.

"The song could almost be a metaphor for the Covid situation," explains Magnus. "In a sense we're all vulnerable at the moment. The original meaning of the lyric describes how the death of one of the clones in the story is empathetically experienced by all the others - it's mentally contagious, whilst the virus happening now is physically contagious, and its effects on others are empathised by us all. An interesting parallel..."

Pre-order The Art Of Bleeding.

(Image credit: PickUp Records)

The Watch: The Art Of Bleeding

1. An Intro

2. Red

3. Abendlicht

4. The Fisherman

5. Hatred Of Wisdom

6. Howl The Stars Down

7. Black Is Deep

8. Red Is Deep