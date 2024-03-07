Italian prog rockers The Watch have announced they will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Genesis's The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway with a run of UK live dates in November.

The band will present the whole of the 1975 classic double album with a brand new show, complete with narrative song introductions over a 16-date tour which kicks off at Londons Bush Hall (a venue currently under financial threat) through to Sothampton's The 1865, including a three night stint at Trading Boundaries.

"The album will be performed on stage and brief snippets of narrative will help the listener unravel the mysteries at the heart of the story," the band say. "[The band] will give you the opportunity to hear all the magnificent songs of one of the most successful concept albums of all time, like it was back in the days.

"No other group manages to capture the adventurousness and electricity of Genesis in their pioneering times with quite such raw emotion. just close your eyes and there you are in the 70s!"

You can see the full list of The Watch Plays Genesis: The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway 50th Anniversary Tour dates below.

(Image credit: Press)

The Watch Plays Genesis: The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway 50th Anniversary Tour

Nov 1: London Bush Hall

Nov 2: Glasgow Slay

Nov 3: Settle Victoria Hall

Nov 6: Alnwick Playhouse

Nov 7: Kendal Brewery Arts

Nov 8: Dundee Beat generator

Nov 9: Kinross Backstage

Nov 10: Manchester Band On The Wall

Nov 14: Galashiels Mac Arts

Nov 15: Derbry The Flowerpot

Nov 16: Llandrindodd Wells Pavilion

Nov 17: Cardiff Acapella

Nov 21: Uckfield Trading Boundaries

Nov 22: Uckfield Trading Boundaries

Nov 23: Uckfield Trading Boundaries

Nov 24: Southampton The 1865

Get tickets.