The Utopia Strong announce new BBC Sessions album

By Jerry Ewing
Cosmic prog trio The Utopia Strong will The BBC Sessions in April

The Utopia Strong
Cosmic prog trio The Utopia Strong have announced that they will release a new album, The BBC Sessions, through Rocket Recordings on March 22.

The album, which features five tracks originally recorded live for a Marc Riley session on BBC Radio 6 Music from September 2022, nods back to the legendary Strange Fruit Peel Sessions releases that ran on the Strange Fruit label from 1987 through to the label's demise in 2004 and which featured releases of BBC sessions recorded for the late John Peel from artists as diverse as Syd Barrett, Robert Wyatt, The Bonzo Dog Band, Lindisfarne, Family, Wire, Ultravox, Joy Division and more.

 “When we hit a point where all three of us really had something going, we would continue while the proverbial tape was rolling,” says Kavus Torabi of the sessions. “So, the shorter pieces are the result of about ten or fifteen minutes playing that you wouldn’t have heard.”

“It was lovely working with the BBC engineers who, obviously, have their own idea as to how the band should be mixed," adds Steve Davis. "We have a fairly specific approach when we record together so I think it was quite liberating to just play and go with their sonic decisions."

You can see the new album artwork, which itself nods to those Strange Fruit releases, featuring a lengthy list of artists that The Utopia Strong claim have also recorded sessions, and tracksliting below. Pre-orders for The BBC Sessions open tomorrow from the band's bandcamp page.

The Utopia Strong

The Utopia Strong: The BBC Sessions
1. Minature Citadels
2. Lamp Of Glory
3. Disaster 2
4. The Tower Is Locked
5. Weather All

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.