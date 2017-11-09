The Used share NSFW video for new track Rise Up Lights

The Used have released a video for their new track Rise Up Lights.

It features on their latest album The Canyon which launched last month via Hopless Records.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2014’s Imaginary Enemy, vocalist Bert McCracken said: “I’ve learned as an artist that a great idea is such a gift. If I don’t stop whatever it is I’m doing, even if while driving, if I don’t pull over at that moment, then maybe I didn’t deserve the idea to begin with.

“I learned to respect and worship the ideas in that way, that they are and will always be something sacred. Stopping in that moment was a brand new approach for us during this process.”

The Used are currently on tour across the US with support from Glassjaw, with news of a UK tour expected in due course.

Find a list of their remaining 2017 live dates below.

The Used The Canyon tracklist

For You Cold War Telescreen Broken Windows Rise Up Lights Vertigo Cave Pretty Picture Funeral Post Upper Falls The Divine Absence (This Is Water) Selfies In Aleppo Moving The Mountain (Odysseus Surrenders) Over and Over Again The Quiet War Moon-Dream The Nexus About You (No Songs Left to Sing) The Mouth Of The Canyon

Nov 10: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Nov 12: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Nov 14: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Nov 15: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN

Nov 17: San Antonio The Vibes Event Center, TX

Nov 18: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Nov 19: Dallas Southside Ballroom, TX

Nov 21: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ

Nov 24: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Nov 25: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Nov 28: Portland Roseland Theatre, OR

Nov 29: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

