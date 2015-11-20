The Used split with Quinn Allmann

Quinn Allmann has left The Used by “mutual understanding,” the band have reported.

He announced a temporary hiatus in February, with his colleagues saying at the time that they were looking forward to his return in 2016.

Now they’ve confirmed his stand-in, Justin Shekoski of Saosin, will stay on in a permanent role as they gear up for a 15th anniversary tour.

The Utah outfit say: “Nothing can ever detract from the magic of the relationships that helped create the music that is The Used. For these beautiful memories we will be forever grateful.

“Quinn will not be returning to the band and Justin will be taking his place. The journey so far has been amazing, and we continue to feel very positive about what lies ahead.”

The Used will perform their first two albums during their two-nights-two-shows tour next year. They’ll release Live & Acoustic At The Palace in April. Saosin recently announced a show at London’s O2 Academy Islington, featuring returned original vocalist Anthony Green.

