The Used reveal UK tour dates

The Used have confirmed a tour for February 2015 – their first headline shows in the UK for three years.

The 11-date schedule follows the launch of sixth album Imaginary Enemy earlier this year, followed by an acclaimed appearance at Download in June.

Speaking of the follow-up to 2012’s Vulnerable, frontman Bert McCracken said recently: “We need new heroes, or no heroes at all. We need more leaders and less Twitter followers.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday (December 3) via LiveNation and GigsInScotland.

Feb 05: Southampton Mo Club

Feb 07: Nottingham Rock City

Feb 08: Newcastle O2 Academy

Feb 10: Glasgow Garage

Feb 11: Aberdeen Lemon Tree

Feb 13: Leeds Uni Stylus

Feb 14: Manchester Academy 2

Feb 15: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

Feb 17: Oxford O2 Academy

Feb 19: London Koko

Feb 20: Bristol O2 Academy