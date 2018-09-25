The Twilight Sad announce first shows of 2019

The Twilight Sad have announced their first run of 2019 shows.

The Scottish outfit will play dates in Manchester, London and Glasgow in February and March in support of their upcoming album It Won't Be Like This All The Time.

The follow-up to 2014’s Nobody Wants To Be Here And Nobody Wants To Leave will launch on January 18 via Rock Action Records on CD, 2LP and on digital platforms.

A ticket pre-sale for the three 2019 show will begin tomorrow (September 26) at 9am GMT and go on general sale on Friday.

Speaking to NME about the record, guitarist Andy MacFarlane previously said: “It all came together really well. To me, it’s like a different band almost.

"I did a stupid thing of writing loads of music, then giving it to vocalist James Graham to write stuff over… then I deleted all the music. So then I wrote another album under it."

He added: “I think we just needed to shake up the routine. One of our mates bought us those Brian Eno oblique strategy cards. I picked one out and it was like, ‘Delete everything, must try harder, don’t tell James.'

“The aim was to try and do stuff that we’d enjoy playing live, to make it more interesting for ourselves as well as everyone else.”

The Twilight Sad will head out on the road across North America throughout October and November before returning to the UK and Europe.

Find a full list of their 2018 and 2019 tour dates below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.

The Twilight Sad - It Won’t Be Like This All The Time

1. (10 Good Reasons for Modern Drugs)

2. Shooting Dennis Hopper Shooting

3. The Arbor

4. VTr

5. Sunday Day13

6. I'm Not Here (Missing Face)

7. Auge/maschine

8. Keep It All to Myself

9. Girl Chewing Gum

10. Let's Get Lost

11. Videograms

The Twilight Sad 2018/2019 tour dates

Oct 09: Los Angeles Troubador, CA

Oct 10: San Diego Casbah, CA

Oct 12: Tustin Marty’s On Newport, CA

Oct 14: San Francisco Independent, CA

Oct 17: Portland Doug Fir, OR

Oct 19: Seattle Crocodile, WA

Oct 20: Vancouver Fox, BC

Oct 25: St Paul Turf Club, MN

Oct 26: Chicago Theater On The Lake, IL

Oct 27: Toronto Velvet Underground, ON

Oct 28: Montreal Ritz, QC

Oct 30: Boston Middle East Cafe, MA

Nov 01: Brooklyn Elsewhere, NY

Nov 02: Philadelphia Boot & Saddle, PA

Nov 03: Washington U Street Music Hall, DC

Nov 10: Paris Point FMR, France

Nov 11: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Nov 12: Munich Ampere, Germany

Nov 13: Vienna Chelsea, Austria

Nov 15: Berlin Music & Frieden, Germany

Nov 16: Hamburg Molotow, Germany

Nov 17: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Nov 18: Brussels Botanique, Belgium

Nov 27: London Bush Hall, UK

Nov 29: Edinburgh Liquid Rooms, UK

Feb 27: Manchester Gorilla, UK

Feb 28: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Mar 02: Glasgow Barrowland, UK