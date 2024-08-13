The Tirith announce new live album Earth Songs

UK prog rockers The Tirith have announced they will release a new live album, The Tirtith Live: Earth Songs, on August 30.

The band, who have now expanded to a quartet with the arrival of keyboardist Anthony Hill, recorded the new album mostly at a show at Leicester's The Musician venue and with three acoustic tracks recorded at Rotterdam;s Tblok in the Netherlands. You can also watch a video for the opening track, Go The Drifter, performed live at The Musician, below.

The new live album has been mixed and mastered by bassist and vocalist Richard Cory and guitarist Tim Cox, the band's primary songwriters.

The Tirith started life as early 70s heavy rock band Minas Tirith, one of several UK acts who went under the Minas Tirith monicker, also used by a Norwegian prog metal band, before disbanding but reformed in 2010 and have been active on the prog scene ever since.

The band will also appear at this year's Nene Valley Rock Festival in September .

Go The Drifter Live - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: The Tirith)

The Tirith: The Tirith Live: Earth Songs

1. Go The Drifter

2. Crystalwell

3. A Leap Into The Dark/The Autumn Of Our Days

4. Kalaya

5. Gin Lil

6. Farewell Fair Laurien

7. The Meeting of the Ways

8. My People (acoustic)

9. Song of the Forgotten One (acoustic)

10. The Quest (acoustic)

