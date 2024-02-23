Nektar to play final UK live show at Nene Valley Rock festival in September

Prog rock legends Nektar's headline appearance at this year's Nene Valley Rock Festival at Grimsthorpe Castle in September will be the band's final and only show anywhere in the UK or the rest of Europe.

They join fellow headline act Caravan on a bill with plenty for the prog fan to enjoy, including apperances from Gryphon, Mostly Autumn, Solstice, Square Wild, Karnataka, EBB, Comedy Of Errors, Ghost Of The Machine and more.

"Nene Valley Rock Festival is immensely proud that they have chosen to play their only, and last ever UK/European show at Grimsthorpe Castle this year," say the organisers.

The festival takes place at Grimsthorpe Castle in South Lincolnshire from September 5-8. The bill also features Darren Wharton's Thin Lizzy tribute Renegade, featuring fellow members of Dare, Martin Turner's Wishbone Ash, Son Of Man and more...

Nektar are also to have a new live release, Journey to the Other Side – Live at The Dunellen Theatre released through Deko Entertainment through Cargo Records on April 26. The double. CD and Blu-ray set was recorded at New Jersey's Dunellen Theatre last June.

The five-camera shoot and multi-track recording runs at over 2 and 1/2 hours and spanning the band’s entire career. It also features drummer and founding member Ron Howden, who sadly died in September.

“I think you will enjoy being part of Nektar’s 50th extended Anniversary Tour I know we did, Rest in Peace Ron," says fellow founding member Derek 'Mo' Moore.

You can see the new album artwork and tracklisitng below.

(Image credit: Deko Entertainment)

Nektar: Journey to the Other Side – Live at The Dunellen Theatre

1. Introduction

2. The Light Beyond

3. A Tab In The Ocean

4. Skywriter

5. I’m On Fire

6. Dream Nebula

7. Drifting

8. Cast Your Fate

9. A Day In The Life Of A Preacher

10. Recycled 2

11. Show Me The Way

12. Remember The Future part 1

13. Remember The Future part 2

14. Look Through Me

15. Fidgety Queen

16. Good Day Devils Door/King Of Twilight (BLU-RAY ONLY)