The Tea Party return with first new music for six years

Canadian retro rockers The Tea Party have released a lyric video for Black River, which you can watch below. It's the first new music that band have released in Europe since 2014.

It's taken from the band's upcoming album Blood Moon Rising, which will be released through InsideOut Music on November 26.

“That epic riff from Black River is what launched the sessions to the follow up to our 2014 release The Ocean At The End," explains bassist and keyboard player Stuart Chatwood. "Many of our epic songs came from the interplay between the guitar and the drums with those two instruments talking to each other. This riff was imagined in 2015 when Jeff Burrows and Jeff Martin found themselves in our hometown of Windsor with some idle time between tour dates. They decamped to a garage to jam out ideas which turned into an epic 5-hour session that resulted in the skeleton of this proto-1970s, British blues rock anthem that could only have been written in the shadows of the Detroit skyline.

"Whilst I was unexpectedly absent that day, I was able to contribute when I heard the rough recording at the next soundcheck and realized the song was missing a bridge and a melodic one in that. I was sitting on such a piece and the rest is history. “

Blood Moon Rising features 11 tracks recorded by the band over the course of the last 5 years in Canada and Australia, compiling the self-released Black River EP with another stack of fascinating new rock compositions and even additional bonus material.

“Putting together Blood Moon Rising has been an epic ordeal split into two parts with recordings and mixing taking place all over the world," continues Chatswood. "After many years away from the European market we're thrilled to return with such a varied collection of rock songs."

Blood Moon Rising is available as a limited igipak CD, LP on 180g black vinyl and digital album formats.

The Tea Party: Black Moon Rising

1. Black River

2. Way Way Down

3. Sunshower

4. So Careless

5. Our Love

6. Hole In My Heart

7. Shelter

8. Summertime

9. Out On The Tiles (Led Zeppelin Cover)

10. The Beautiful

11. Blood Moon Rising (Wattsy’s Song)

12. Isolation (Joy Division Cover) *

13. Everyday Is Like Sunday (Morrissey Cover) *

14. Way Way Down (Bonus Live Version) *