Nikki Sixx says Tommy Lee is a "fucking animal" after performing with broken ribs

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx has praised drummer Tommy Lee for playing with four broken ribs during the band’s opening night of their Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett.

Tommy Lee, who sustained the injury two weeks ago, went against medical advice and took to the stage at Atlanta’s Truist Park on June 16. After five songs, he felt physically unable to finish their set.

Tommy Clufetos, drummer for Nikki Sixx’s L.A. Rats supergroup and Black Sabbath on their final tour, stepped in to complete the show.

Despite the setback to their tour – which was postponed twice due to COVID restrictions – Sixx took to Twitter the following day to describe the fact his bandmate drummed at all was a “miracle”.

“The fact that Tommy was told by the doctor to not play with 4 broken ribs & he beasted half our show is a miracle,” reads the post. “We are a band and are proud of his strength. He is doing the whole tour and day by day adding more songs. What a fucking animal. Anybody out there ever break ur ribs?”

Lee himself posted a message to fans explaining his predicament and why he insisted on playing.

"Man ya'll ain't gonna believe this shit! I broke 4 fucking ribs!" reads a message posted on Instagram. "But I've been resting and healing and even though the doctor tells me I shouldn't play at all, you know I'm stubborn and I'll beast through the pain every show for as many songs as I can! And have no fear, my boy Tommy Clufetos is here to help me out until I'm back at 100%. We've all been waiting years for this moment and there's no way I'm missing this! On with the show!"

The next show takes place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on Saturday, June 18.