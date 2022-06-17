Tommy Lee replaced five songs into Motley Crue's opening Stadium Tour set

While much of the talk in the build up to Motley Crue's first appearance at this year's on-off-on-off-on-again Stadium Tour has been centred around the preparedness of singer Vince Neil, it's the band's previously indestructible drummer who's let the side down.

Tommy Lee was forced to abandon his position behind the drum stool on opening night at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, after just five songs. In what must be one of the most Tommy Lee things that Tommy Lee has ever done, it turns out that the livewire sticksman broke several ribs recently, so took to the stage apparently unsure of his ability to play the full set without further aggravating the injury.

With a standby drummer waiting in the wings, Lee made it through Wild Side, Shout at the Devil, Too Fast for Love, Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away) and Saints of Los Angeles before retiring to the sidelines. He informed the crowd that he had broken four ribs a fortnight ago, and was performing against the advice of doctors.

Lee's replacement Tommy Clufetos – who drummed on Black Sabbath's final tour and is a member of Nikki Sixx's L.A. Rats supergroup side-project – entered the fray just in time for Live Wire, and kept his position throughout the set, which included an appearance from Machine Gun Kelly, the actor and musician who played Lee in the Motley Crue movie The Dirt. Full setlist below.

There is no word as yet as to when Lee will be able to resume his place behind the stool. The next show is at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Saturday.

Motley Crue Setlist

Wild Side

Shout at the Devil

Too Fast for Love

Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

Saints of Los Angeles

Live Wire

Looks That Kill

The Dirt (Est. 1981) (with Machine Gun Kelly)

Medley: Rock and Roll, Part 2 / Smokin' in the Boys Room / White Punks on Dope / Helter Skelter / Anarchy in the U.K.

Home Sweet Home

Dr. Feelgood

Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)

Piece Of Your Action

Girls, Girls, Girls

Primal Scream

Kickstart My Heart

