The Sixxis premiere Long Ago

The Sixxis have premiered their video for Long Ago with Prog Magazine.

It’s taken from the Atlanta, Georgia prog outfit’s debut album, Hollow Shrine, which we debuted last month. It followed the release of a self-titled EP in 2013.

The five-piece cite Rush, Muse, Kings X among their influences, along with personal experience of work as touring musicians for a string of big-name acts. They recently completed a UK tour supporting Spock’s Beard.

Hollow Shrine is on sale now via Burning Shed.

