The Sixxis premiere Long Ago

By News  

View video for track from debut album Hollow Shrine

The Sixxis have premiered their video for Long Ago with Prog Magazine.

It’s taken from the Atlanta, Georgia prog outfit’s debut album, Hollow Shrine, which we debuted last month. It followed the release of a self-titled EP in 2013.

The five-piece cite Rush, Muse, Kings X among their influences, along with personal experience of work as touring musicians for a string of big-name acts. They recently completed a UK tour supporting Spock’s Beard.

Hollow Shrine is on sale now via Burning Shed.

Tracklist

  1. Dreamers

  2. Long Ago

  3. Nowhere Close

  4. Home Again

  5. Forgotten Son

  6. Waste Of Time

  7. Coke Can Steve

  8. Opportune Time

  9. Out Alive

  10. Weeping Willow Tree