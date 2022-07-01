The return of Porcupine Tree is on the front of the new issue of Prog, on sale now!

We celebrate the return of Porcupine Tree on the cover of the new issue of Prog Magazine, which is on sale now...

Prog rock phenomenon Porcupine Tree after a 12-year hiatus is the cover feature of the new issue of Prog. Steven Wilson, Gavin Harrison and Richard Barbieri have returned with a brand new album Closure/Continuation - currently sitting at No. 1 in the UK album charts. Prog brings you the inside story of the reunion everyone wanted but no-one thought would happen!

This issue also comes with a really cool Prog laptop sticker, a 148-page Rush eBook, four Porcupine Tree postcards and a free 20-track sampler from prog label Melodic Revolution Records, featuring music from Potter's Daughter, Kinetic Element, Sun King Rising, The Steve Bonini Project, Amadeus Awad and loads more...

Also in Prog 131...

Vangelis - the prog world pays tribute to the innovative synth wizard.

Alan Whte - Yes colleagues and more honour the Yes drummer who died in May.

Pink Floyd - The inside story of their surprise reunion for a worthy cause.

Ms Amy Birks - The singer-songwriter on the Brontë sisters inspiring her new album and why she’s resurrecting the Beatrix Players.

Coheed & Cambria - Claudio Sanchez leads his bandmates through the second instalment of the new Armory Wars saga.

The Utopia Strong - The modular synth-led psych/prog trio expand their musical horizons with album number two.

Last Flight To Pluto - The Welsh proggers make bold strides with their third album Random Karma, Fate And Desire.

The Tangent - Andy Tillison asks important questions on The Tangent’s new socially aware album Songs From The Hard Shoulder.

Susanna - Norwegian art-rocker further explores the work of poet Charles Baudelaire on latest album Elevation.

Earthless - San Diego psych/prog trio discuss their new instrumental concept album, Night Parade Of One Hundred Demons.

Arthur Brown - The octogenarian prog rocker looks back over one of rock music's most colourful careers.

Billy Howerdel - A Perfect Circle’s Billy Howerdel on how both Pink Floyd and 80s alternative music informed his new solo album.

worriedaboutsatan - worriedaboutsatan’s Gavin Miller invites us into his prog world full of Can, Klaus Schulze and Canadian singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen.

Plus new and reissue reviews of Mikael Akerfeldt, Frank Zappa, Horslips, Rick Wakeman,

And live reviews of Opeth, Crown Lands, Tool, Von Hertzen Brothers, NMB, SIgur Ros and more...

Here's our guide on how best to get a hold of your copy of Prog while we're still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

* Prog is still on sale in the UK in most supermarkets and newsagents, even during current Covid-related restrictions, so you should have options on the high street. You can use our store finder to find your nearest stockist. Delays are possible as stores prioritise the delivery of different lines of stock.

* The easiest option for everyone would be to go digital(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab). You can get single digital issues from the Apple Store(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab), from Zinio and all manner of digital magazine retailers.

* Subscribe to Prog. We are now accepting subscriptions from the rest of the world. Subscriptions available here(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab).

* In North America, Prog is available is branches of Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million, although new issues do not go on sale until a couple of weeks after they're published in The UK.

* Single print issues of Prog can be purchased online from Magazines Direct(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) and also Burning Shed.

Click on the corresponding cover on the single issue page(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) at Magazines Direct for payment options.