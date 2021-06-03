Potter's Daughter to release Close To Nearby this September

Potter’s Daughter are to release their second full-length album Close To Nearby on September 30. Joining the duo is Protocol and Toto drummer Simon Phillips.

Says Phillips of the collaboration, "It has been an absolute pleasure to play on [the] music. Very challenging and ever so much fun."

Potter's Daughter – formed of Dyanne Voegtlin and Jan-Christian Vögtlin – say, “The huge contribution of Simon’s playing to our music, together with the depth of his artistry and vision simply cannot be understated or exaggerated. He added a completely new dimension to each song. He is also down to earth, such a joy to work with!”

The album is billed to be the pair's heaviest work to date and even includes a track based on Edgar Allen Poe's poem, The Raven. Phillips isn't first prog artist they've teamed up with, previous collaborators include Jon Anderson and Renaissance singer Annie Haslam.

(Image credit: Armand Cabrera)

Close To Nearby tracklisting



1. Movement I

2. Rosewind

3. Night Sky

4. The Mask

5. 5 and 5

6. Midnight

7. Seven Meets Five

8. Hold