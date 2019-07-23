The Replacements’ Don’t Tell A Soul set for “radically reimagined” box set reissue

A box set featuring a “radically reimagined” remaster of The Replacements’ 1989 album Don’t Tell A Soul is set to be released as a box set later this year.

The package titled Dead Man’s Pop will be spread across 4CD/1LP, with the record remixed by producer Matt Wallace as it was originally intended, while previously unreleased studio and live recordings will be included, along with a session with Tom Waits and a complete concert recorded at the University Of Wisconsin in 1989.

Dead Man’s Pop will be released on September 27 through Rhino Records and will be presented in a hardcover book featuring images and a detailed history of the album era by Bob Mehr.

The package features a total of 60 tracks – 58 of which are previously unreleased.

The first 500 fans that purchase the box set from Rhino will receive a 14-track cassette featuring album tracks plus two previously unreleased songs: The outtake Asking Me Lies and an instrumental of I Won’t (Bearsville Version).

Mehr says: “While it’s impossible to unhear a record that’s been around for three decades, this version is the album the band made and intended to release.

“In addition to Matt Wallace’s mix, it also restores several crucial elements from the sessions, including original drums tracks, vocal takes and tempos that were altered in post-production… and the band’s original sequence of the album.”

Wallace adds: “The true spirit of The Replacements was always there on the recordings we did back in 1988, and now you can hear and feel it clearly.

“This was the project of a lifetime for me when we recorded it 30-plus years ago, and it’s even truer today as we’ve finally fulfilled our original vision.”

Find further details below.

(Image credit: Rhino Records)

The Replacements’ Dead Man’s Pop

Disc 1: Don’t Tell A Soul Redux

1. Talent Show – Matt Wallace Mix *

2. I’ll Be You – Matt Wallace Mix *

3. We’ll Inherit The Earth – Matt Wallace Mix *

4. Achin’ To Be – Matt Wallace Mix *

5. Darlin’ One – Matt Wallace Mix *

6. Back To Back – Matt Wallace Mix *

7. I Won’t – Matt Wallace Mix *

8. Asking Me Lies – Matt Wallace Mix *

9. They’re Blind – Matt Wallace Mix *

10. Anywhere’s Better Than Here – Matt Wallace Mix *

11. Rock ’n’ Roll Ghost – Matt Wallace Mix *

Disc Two: We Know The Night: Rare and Unreleased

1. Portlandc – Alternate Mix (Bearsville Version) *

2. Achin’ To Be – Bearsville Version *

3. I’ll Be You – Bearsville Version *

4. Wake Up – Alternate Mix – Bearsville Version *

5. We’ll Inherit The Earth – Bearsville Version *

6. Last Thing In The World *

7. They’re Blind – Bearsville Version *

8. Rock ’n’ Roll Ghost – Bearsville Version *

9. Darlin’ One – Bearsville Version *

10. Talent Show – Demo Version

11. Dance On My Planet *

12. We Know The Night – Alternate Outtake *

13. Ought To Get Love – Alternate Mix *

14. Gudbuy T’Jane – Outtake

15. Lowdown Monkey Blues – Featuring Tom Waits *

16. If Only You Were Lonely – Featuring Tom Waits *

17. We Know The Night – Featuring Tom Waits (Rehearsal) *

18. We Know The Night – Featuring Tom Waits (Full Band Version) *

19. I Can Help – Featuring Tom Waits *

20. Date To Church – Matt Wallace Remix*

Disc Three: The Complete Inconcerated Live, Part One

1. Alex Chilton *

2. Talent Show *

3. Back To Back *

4. I Don’t Know *

5. The Ledge *

6. Waitress In The Sky *

7. Anywhere’s Better Than Here *

8. Nightclub Jitters *

9. Cruella De Ville *

10. Achin’ To Be *

11. Asking Me Lies *

12. Bastards Of Young *

13. Answering Machine *

14. Little Mascara *

15. I’ll Be You *

Disc Four: The Complete Inconcerated Live, Part Two

1. Darlin’ One *

2. I Will Dare *

3. Another Girl, Another Planet *

4. I Won’t *

5. Unsatisfied *

6. We’ll Inherit The Earth *

7. Can’t Hardly Wait *

8. Color Me Impressed *

9. Born To Lose *

10. Never Mind *

11. Here Comes A Regular *

12. Valentine *

13. Left Of The Dial *

14. Black Diamond *

* previously unreleased