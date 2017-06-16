The 10 best Replacements songs, as chosen by Dearly Beloved

“It’s hard to pick 10 songs from this legendary band,” say Canadian garage-punk two-piece Dearly Beloved, when tasked with picking their all-time favourite Replacements tracks. Made up by songwriter, bassist and vocalist Rob Higgins (whose uncle is none other than Rush legend Geddy Lee, fact fans) and co-vocalist Niva Chow, latest album Admission – recorded at Dave Grohl’s Studio 606 – captures the band at their most polished, though still making a courageous, unapologetic racket. The Replacements’ influence can be felt on their music, no doubt, especially when you hear the band muse about their musical heroes. “Their style ranges from folk to punk, to country to pop, to rock and everything in between,” they continue. “Their irreverence and rebellion is elevated by great songwriting and reflective lyrics.”

To celebrate heading out on the road with Tommy Stinson’s Bash & Pop at the end of the month, here, they present the finest musical moments from Stinson and his chaotic band of reprobates.

Within Your Reach - Hootenanny, 1983

“Maybe it’s nostalgia because of the movie Say Anything, but I love I this track and its unabashed synth-y vibes”

Androgynous - Let It Be, 1984

“The sweet piano only adds to the catchiness that is “Androgynous”. It’s an eloquent message of love, regardless of identity/gender.”

I Will Dare - Let It Be, 1984

“A hopefully romantic pop song with mandolins and Peter Buck from REM on guitar.”

Unsatisfied - Let It Be, 1984

“The bright guitars don’t mask the unbridled angst and cynicism that Westerberg delivers with his trademark rasp.”

Bastards Of Young - Tim, 1985

“Their classic anthem of discontent is exemplified in the song’s video – a continuous shot of a speaker playing the song.”

Favorite Thing - Let It Be, 1984

“The “don’t give a fuck” attitude harkens to their punk rock start. It’s full of raucous energy and embraces the debauchery of rock’n’roll.”

Left Of The Dial - Tim, 1985

“A keeper with its vocal dynamics and crunchy guitar.”

Kiss Me On The Bus - Tim, 1985

“A funny track about teenage sexual frustration.”

I Don’t Know - Pleased To Meet Me, 1987

“Catchy as fuck and super fun – its call and response is especially amazing.”

Alex Chilton - Pleased To Meet Me, 1987

“Westerberg’s ode to Big Star has such a hooky chorus, it’s too important a song to leave off the list.”

