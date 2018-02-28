The Prognosis To Release Debut Album In May

Surrey-based band The Prognosis have announced details of their debut album and two live dates at the Martineau Hall, Dorking on May 12 and 13..

The band, who won Prog magazine’s best unsigned band on the back of a CD competition in 2013, will release Still Waters in May. To accompany the release, the band have announced two live shows where not only will they perform their new album, but also Camel’s Snow Goose album, complete with an orchestra (the band have long performed live as a prog covers outfit as well, featuring the music of Genesis, Camel, Pink Floyd and more).

“In the world of tribute acts, we think this is a first,” lead guitarist Simon Gardner told Prog. “There are no Camel tribute acts in the UK to our knowledge and furthermore no-one has replicated the whole of the wonderful Snow Goose with orchestral backing before.”

Of the band’s new album, Still Waters, he says: “The tracks are largely based on out interest in the local Dorking area. The second set will be the full performance of Still Waters, which we will be releasing in May on CD and vinyl.”

Tickets for the Dorking shows cost £20 and are available from the Dorking Halls box office and the venue website.