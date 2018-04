The Prodigy premiere video for Roadblox

Electro crossover noisemakers The Prodigy are premiering their new video for Roadblox exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Recorded live at Alexandra Palace earlier this year, it’s just what’s in store when The Prodigy head back out on the road later this year for a string of headline shows around Europe and the UK and destroying everything that gets in their way. Seriously, how can you not want to be watching this live…

The Prodigy head out at the end of October for a full tour at the following dates in support of latest album The Day Is My Enemy. Get your tickets here.

Saturday 31st October 2015: Spektrum, Oslo, Norway

Sunday 1st November 2015: Hovet, Stockholm, Sweden

Tuesday 3rd November: Icehall, Helsinki, Finland

Thursday 5th November: Tap 1, Copenhagen, Denmark

Friday November 6th 2015: Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Oberhausen, Germany

Saturday November 7th 2015: Sporthalle, Hamburg, Germany

Monday 9th November: Zenith, Munich, Germany

Tuesday 10th November: Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany

Wednesday 11th November: Palais, Brussels, Belgium

Friday 13th November: Stadhalle, Vienna, Austria

Saturday 14th November: Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland

Monday 16th November: Forum Karlin, Prague, Czech Republic

Tuesday 17th November: Rockhalle, Esch Alzette, Luxembourg

Wednesday 18th November: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Sunday 22nd November: Aberdeen Exhibition Centre, Aberdeen, Scotland

Monday 23rd November: Hydro Arena, Glasgow, Scotland

Tuesday 24th November: Newcastle Arena, Newcastle, UK

Friday 27th November: Manchester Central, Manchester, UK

Saturday 28th November: Sheffield Arena, Sheffield, UK

Monday 30th November: 3 Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Tuesday 1st December: Odyssey Arena, Belfast, UK

Thursday 3rd December: Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham, UK

Friday 4th December: Wembley Arena, London UK

Saturday 5th December: Wembley Arena, London, UK