The Prodigy line up UK tour

The Prodigy have announced a UK tour for May – a few months after they release their new album.

As announced last week, the band’s sixth album The Day Is My Enemy is out on March 30. And today they confirm a 10-date UK tour which kicks off in Newcastle on May 4.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Wednesday (January 14).

They will also headline Friday night at the Isle Of Wight Festival on June 12.

The Prodigy 2015 UK tour

May 04: Newcastle O2 Academy

May 05: Bridlington Spa

May 07: Birmingham O2 Academy

May 08: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

May 09: Blackpool Empress Ballroom

May 11: Reading Rivermead

May 12: Brighton Centre

May 14: Bournemouth International Centre

May 15: London Alexandra Palace

May 16: London Alexandra Palace