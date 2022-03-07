The Prodigy announce return for summer UK tour: “This one’s for Flinty”

The Prodigy have announced their return for a UK tour this summer. The jaunt will mark the Essex band's first live dates since the passing of frontman Keith Flint three years ago.

Coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the group's The Fat Of The Land album, the tour will commence on July 8 in Sheffield's O2 Academy and wrap up on July 23 with the third of three shows at London's O2 Academy Brixton. In between, the group will be appearing in Liverpool, Leeds, Birmingham, Newcastle and Manchester.

To announce the run, the band wrote on social media "We can’t wait to get back onstage to play our tunes for the people again. The 25th anniversary of Fat Of The Land felt like the right time for us to step up.”

Hinting at the possibility of new music, they continue, “We’ll be droppin tunes from all our albums and maybe some shit u haven’t heard before.”

Signing off the post, The Prodigy dedicate the tour to Flint, who passed on March 4, 2019 at the age of 49. They write, “This one’s for Flinty…Now let’s fuckin go!”

Last week, the group saluted Flint in an annual post to pay their respects to the late frontman.



In a social post comprised of three images, they wrote "Its been 3 years …We miss u every single day brother. But we feel u always with and around us. "Your Fire will never go out. Stay Punk brother. We live forever! LH & MAXIM x"

A ticket pre-sale will start at 9am on March 9. General sale will kick off at 9am on March 11.

Check out the tour dates below.

Jul 08: O2 Academy, Sheffield

Jul 09: O2 Academy, Sheffield

Jul 14: Monford Hall, Liverpool

Jul 15: O2 Academy, Leeds

Jul 16: O2 Academy, Birmingham

Jul 18: O2 City Hall, Newcastle

Jul 19: O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Jul 22: London O2 Academy, Brixton

Jul 23: London O2 Academy, Brixton