The Prodigy remember Keith Flint on the third anniversary of his death: "Your fire will never go out"

The Prodigy have released a statement paying tribute to Keith Flint on the third anniversary of the singer's death.

Taking to social media to post their annual tribute to their friend and former bandmate, Liam Howlett's group shared three images, alongside the caption: "Its been 3 years …We miss u every single day brother, But we feel u always with and around us.



"Your Fire will never go out" they continue. "Stay Punk brother. We live forever! LH & MAXIM x"

Last September, a mural honouring Flint was unveiled at Beechwood Road in Hackney, London, close to where The Prodigy played their very first gig at the Four Aces Club in 1990. The crowd-funded project was organised to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day 2021.

The artwork was created by Manchester street artist Akse P19, who teamed up with music and mental wellbeing festival Headstock to create the piece, and to boost awareness for the mental health support service, Shout 85258.

Speaking of the mural, Headstock founder Atheer Al-Salim said: “Keith Flint was the original firestarter. He was a true trailblazer in electronic music, and I was lucky enough to see him perform with The Prodigy on a number of occasions.

“Off-stage, Keith struggled with his mental health, and he talked candidly about his ‘dark periods’. Tragically, this culminated in him taking his own life. We’ve created this mural to help remember Keith and ensure that his flame continues to burn brightly – but also to raise awareness of Shout 85258, and the incredible 24/7 text support service it provides.

“We hope that the mural will help anyone that sees it know that confidential support is just a text message away.”

While The Prodigy’s Liam Howlett said: “Respect to everyone for coming together to make this happen for a cause so close to us. Akse has done Keef proud.”

Flint passed away on March 4, 2019 at the age of 49.

View the tribute post below: